Prometeia, the leading provider of risk management solutions, and FINCAD, the global provider of multi-asset valuation and risk analytics to financial institutions, announce their collaboration in the field of Balance Sheet Risk Management analytics.

With this solution partnership, Prometeia's Risk Management Suite users can leverage FINCAD analytics libraries, offering clients world-class valuation and pricing tools for a broad range of financial instruments.

The Prometeia and FINCAD collaboration allows clients to effectively meet the regulatory and business challenges of banks and financial institutions, which are increasingly required to manage the risk of complex products and exotic derivatives.

Prometeia's ERMAS, the award-wining platform, developed to support all key processes of CRO, CFO and Treasury departments, can integrate FINCAD libraries in order to price fixed income, foreign exchange, and interest rate derivatives in real-time.

Prometeia chose FINCAD as an analytics partner not only for its extensive and renowned product coverage, sophisticated methodology, and accuracy but also for the ease of use and transparency of calculations, fully supported by comprehensive documentation.

Massimo Pedroni, Head of Risk Management International Business at Prometeia, commented, "By working with FINCAD, we are able to complement our Balance Sheet Management platform with a powerful solution able to meet the most challenging computational needs. As one of the industry's most sophisticated model and pricing libraries, FINCAD technology can easily be used in a wide range of processes, such as ALM, IRRBB and Behavioral Modeling.

Amar Budhiraja, Managing Director, Strategic Business Development, at FINCAD, commented, "We are excited to partner with Prometeia. With this partnership joint clients can leverage FINCAD's extensive derivative pricing and risk analytics along with Prometeia's ERMAS solution to actively manage their balance sheet risk. The collaborative solution will allow clients to accurately and transparently represent their most complex financial products on their balance sheet to help comply with regulations and ultimately manage their capital requirements.

ABOUT PROMETEIA

With over 40 years of experience in economic research, quantitative analysis and model development, Prometeia is a global provider of consulting services and software solutions focused on Risk, Performance Wealth Management. With over 900 industry experts, we serve more than 300 financial institutions in 30 countries, through a consolidated network of foreign branches and subsidiaries located in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. To know more: www.prometeia.com and risk.community@prometeia.com.

ABOUT FINCAD

Backed by more than 30 years of experience, FINCAD is a pioneer in providing pricing, modeling and risk analytics to financial institutions such as asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, hedge funds as well as over 75 Alliance Partners. From the most basic to the bespoke, FINCAD has the financial engineering expertise to address any derivative challenge. FINCAD empowers global organizations to optimize risk and return through simplified and direct control over the valuation and analytics of derivatives. With the most precise, transparent and scalable technologies for pricing derivatives and fixed-income products, FINCAD's highly dedicated customer support team goes above and beyond to help customers achieve their goals. FINCAD is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.

