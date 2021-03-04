DRC Foundation: Digital Reserve Platform - Hedge Inflation Risks with Decentralized Finance

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Printing is a hot topic. Be it of dollars, or of cryptocurrency tokens, there is an unprecedented amount of new wealth creation occurring in 2021. With so many places to invest, it can be extremely daunting for investors to commit their funds to a particular asset. Property overvaluation is high, gold derivative markets are shaky and the cryptocurrency is new and largely unregulated. Deciding where, and how, to commit one's funds to a store of value aside from the ever-inflating dollar supply is a difficult task.

Enter the Digital Reserve

The Digital Reserve is a new DeFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, and an exclusive part of the Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) ecosystem. By depositing the native currency DRC into the Digital Reserve, users gain instant and secure exposure to a curated basket of Store of Value assets. It is a secure and convenient solution for high net-worth investors to get instant exposure to well-balanced portfolios of both traditional and digital SoV assets.

The blockchain-based platform instantly transfers user's DRC funds into holdings of Bitcoin, tokenized Gold, Ethereum or tokenized and interest-bearing USD*. Depending on a user's risk aversion, they can choose to hold more conservative allocations or those with a potentially higher yield. The user's deposited USD value is recorded and represented by a proof of deposit (PoD) - also minted onto the blockchain. This PoD carries with it the value of the associated deposit and thus can be used as collateral for lending in the near future.

The Digital Reserve smart contract has been audited by a reputable blockchain development firm with no critical or serious issues found. More information can be found here.

*Current allocations. Further Digital Reserve Vaults allocations are to be decided by the DRC community through democratic governance proposals, powered by on-chain voting mechanics.

What is DRC?

DRC, Digital Reserve Currency, is designed as a potential digital store of value. 100% of the fixed 1 billion total supply of DRC has been issued directly to the market and hence is deflationary. The DRC ecosystem is community controlled; an entirely decentralized governance structure with no managerial effort demonstrates adherence and awareness of the securities laws requirements, and gestures towards DRC's potential regulatory compliance.

With no token sale and no central authority, the DRC ecosystem is completely transparent and reliable. The DRC token is also the exclusive key to the Digital Reserve platform; the only access to DeFi's most decentralized capital preservation ecosystem.

Whilst Bitcoin is currently accepted as a potential store of value (SoV), the exploding digital assets space needs alternatives. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) offers those with foresight early exposure to a potential digital SoV for institutions and the masses alike.

