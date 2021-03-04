Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
04.03.21
13:19 Uhr
15,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,65 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,20015:42
15,00015,10015:03
Dow Jones News
04.03.2021 | 15:13
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March

DJ Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March 
04-March-2021 / 16:39 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March 
 
March, 4, 2021, Moscow - PAO Severstal, one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining 
companies, announces that it will be hosting its Capital Markets Day in a live, interactive on-line format on Thursday 
11 March 2021. 
 
The event will start at 12:00 pm GMT / 15:00 MSK. 
 
Sakari Tamminen (Senior Independent Director), Alexander Shevelev (CEO), Alexey Kulichenko (CFO), Agnes Ritter (CTO), 
Maria Shalina (Marketing Director), Evgeny Chernyakov (Sales and Business Development Director), and Maxim Semenovykh 
(Head of Corporate Strategy) will provide an update on the business, the implementation of its growth strategy and 
performance. As well as key presentations and a Q&A session, participants will have the opportunity to join live themed 
sessions focused on core aspects of the business. 
 
More detailed information is available on the Company's website, where registration for the event is now open - https:/ 
/www.severstal.com/eng/ir/cmd/registration/ 
In 2020 Severstal announced its carbon emissions reduction target, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the 
environment as a responsible company. In addition to our specific carbon reduction activities, we run numerous 
programmes to protect local biodiversity in Russia and this is something close to our hearts. 
 
In this spirit, we are also dubbing our 2021 Capital Markets Day 'an event that plants trees'. To involve our investors 
in our tree-planting initiative in Cherepovets, we will be planting a native tree for every registration to our event. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Severstal Investor Relations 
Evgeny Belov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
evgenii.belov@severstal.com 
 
Severstal Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  94855 
EQS News ID:   1173210 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
