Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading 04-March-2021 / 13:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 March 2021 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Restoration of Trading Appointment of AQSE Corporate Adviser and Board Changes Restoration of Trading and Appointment of AQSE Corporate Adviser The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited as AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect and that trading in its shares is expected to be restored on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 8:00am on 5 March 2021 ("Restoration"). Board Changes The Company has also received the resignation of Mr Chris Cleverly and Mr Elias Pungong who have resigned to pursue other interests. The board would like to thank them both for their valuable contribution over the years to the evolution of Company and wish them all well in their future endeavours. For more information on Block Commodities please visit the Company's website: www.blockcommodities.com Enquiries:

Ian Tordoff, CEO

First Sentinel Corporate Finance (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

Tel: +44 207 183 7407 / + 44 7485 320 141 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 04, 2021 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)