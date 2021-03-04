Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: 5168 ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
04.03.2021 | 15:19
Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading

DJ Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading 

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) 
Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading 
04-March-2021 / 13:47 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 March 2021 
BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED 
("Block Commodities" or the "Company") 
Restoration of Trading 
Appointment of AQSE Corporate Adviser 
and Board Changes 
Restoration of Trading and Appointment of AQSE Corporate Adviser 
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited as AQSE Corporate 
Adviser with immediate effect and that trading in its shares is expected to be restored on the AQSE Growth Market with 
effect from 8:00am on 5 March 2021 ("Restoration"). 
Board Changes 
The Company has also received the resignation of Mr Chris Cleverly and Mr Elias Pungong who have resigned to pursue 
other interests. The board would like to thank them both for their valuable contribution over the years to the 
evolution of Company and wish them all well in their future endeavours. 
For more information on Block Commodities please visit the Company's website: www.blockcommodities.com 
 
Enquiries:

Block Commodities Ltd

Ian Tordoff, CEO

First Sentinel Corporate Finance (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

Tel: +44 207 183 7407 / + 44 7485 320 141 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GG00B4QYTJ50 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          BLCC 
LEI Code:      2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 
Sequence No.:  94854 
EQS News ID:   1173203 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
