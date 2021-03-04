Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Branded Products Now in 20 Retail Stores

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), proudly announces that following its Kisses From Italy branded product launch in November of 2020, the products bearing the Kisses From Italy logo are now available in 20 retail stores across Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Kisses From Italy's retail products currently include a gluten-free pasta line with flavors such as yellow corn, black bean, beetroot, or red-lentil. Also available are various flavors of organic gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash, or beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant-based, and lasagna which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient. Also bearing the Kisses From Italy brand is the Company's initial line of organic, extra virgin, olive oil made with the highest quality olives and produced and imported directly from Italy. Most recently the Company has launched a line of all-natural tomato-based sauces which include flavors such as Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Arrabiata (Spicy Sauce), Vodka Cream Sauce, and Pizza Sauce. "Our sauces are produced using only the finest tomatoes which are imported directly from Italy", commented Michele Di Turi, co-founder, President, and co-CEO of Kisses from Italy.

Kisses From Italy also recently announced a strategic exclusive North American co-Branding agreement with manufacturing partner Mastro Vinci, based in Mississauga, Ontario. "We began the initiative involving the Kisses From Italy branded products in late November of 2020 and we were hoping to be in two or three retail stores by the end of 2020. In mid-December, we had surprisingly already entered nine retail stores and the count continued to climb. We are delighted to provide an update that as of the end of February 2021, Kisses From Italy and Mastro Vinci branded products can now be found in 20 stores across Quebec and Ontario and we strongly believe that the store count carrying our products will continue to climb", added Di Turi, "In addition, we continue to search for the best products at competitive prices to add to our Kisses From Italy branded products stable. We will definitely continue to branch out into product lines that complement our current offerings and remain in-line with the Company's vision."

Kisses From Italy's focus remains on the main business lines of being a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor and continues to move forward in growing the brand and streamlining its efficiencies which includes its current retail stores in South Florida, Bari (Italy) and soon to be open the Company's first franchise in the State of California which has been unexpectedly delayed due to the onset of COVID. The Company is also currently working with Demasar management in developing its restaurant locations, following a multi-unit development deal that was entered with Demasar in June of 2020, for the territory of Canada. "Given the challenges we faced in 2020 we continue to emerge as a stronger and better positioned Company as we move through 2021", commented Di Turi.

Quebec, Canada Retail Locations:

Fruits du Jour, 1655 Mont-Royal Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 1Z6

Euro Marché DDO, 1125 Hyman St, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Quebec H9B 1M5

Euro Marché Laval, 134 Bellerose Blvd E, Laval, Quebec H7K 1S7

Berchicci, 6205 Boulevard Couture, Saint-Léonard, QC H1P 3G7

Fruiterie Milano, 6862 St Laurent Blvd, Montreal, Quebec H2S 3C7

L'Intermarche Lagoria RDP, 9025 Boul. Maurice Duplessis, Montreal, QC, H1E 6M3

L'intermarche Langelier, 8700 Boul Langelier, Saint-Léonard, QC H1P 3C6

L'intermarche Jarry, 5001 Rue Jarry E, Saint-Léonard, QC H1R 1Y1

B il Taglio, 248 Rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC H2R 2X5

Pharmacie Brunet Thai Lam, 7200 Blvd. des Roseraies, Anjou, QC, H1M 2T5

Le Fruit Shop, 230 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M7

Cavallaro Fine Foods, 4701 Boul Saint-Jean, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9H 2A7

Marche 3 Freres, 37 Boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval, QC H7L 3J9

Romeo e Caffe, 46 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2S 3A5

Olio & CIE, 7020 Avenue Casgrain, Montréal, QC, H2S 3A2

Ontario, Canada Retail Locations:

Mastro Vinci Retail Store, 1075 Queensway E unit #15, Mississauga, ON L4Y 4C8

Only Pasta, 457 Jevlan Dr, Woodbridge, ON L4L 7Z9

Natures Emporium, 8401 Weston Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 0K8

Coppa's Fresh Market, 4750 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5S7

Grande Cheese, 468 Jevlan Dr, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8L4

A Kisses From Italy product stand at Euro Marché Laval

Located at 134 Bellerose Blvd E, Laval, Quebec H7K 1S7

Kisses From Italy Organic and Gluten-Free Gnocchi

(Butternut Squash, Beetroot, Potato, and Spinach)

Kisses From Italy Gluten-Free Pasta

(Beetroot, Yellow Corn, Black Bean, Yellow-Lentil, and Red-Lentil)

Kisses From Italy All-Natural Tomato Sauce

Made with the finest tomatoes imported directly from Italy

(Vodka Cream Sauce, Pizza Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Marinara, and Arrabiata)

Kisses From Italy Gluten-Free and Vegetarian Lasagna

(Gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant-based and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient.)

Kisses From Italy - Organic Olive Oil

(Made with high-quality olives, produced and imported directly from Italy)

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

