Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Amman-based tax firm Al-Tillawi Al-Khateeb Co., adding dimension to the existing capabilities of the organization's member firm in Jordan.

Founded in 1996, Al-Tillawi Al-Khateeb Co. provides a wide range of tax and advisory services including corporate and family business, employment, mergers and acquisitions, outsourcing and social security as well as IT solutions. The firm, led by Managing Partner Waleed Al Tillawi, serves a broad clientele in industries such as power and energy, technology and communication, hotel and tourism, finance and retail.

"Our team's dedication to transparency and independence have been the driving forces behind the high-quality client services we provide," Waleed said. "Collaborating with like-minded individuals at Andersen Global will allow us to take our service offerings to the next level and expand our reach more broadly. We look forward to working with the organization's member and collaborating firms globally."

"Waleed and his team's commitment to excellence and dedication to stewardship truly align with our organization's values, which provides a strong addition for our organization in the Middle East," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Our collaboration with Al-Tillawi Al-Khateeb Co., along with our member firm in Jordan, gives us full coverage in the country, and is another key link in the expansion of our platform in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 257 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

