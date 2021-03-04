Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products and the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line.

Today ENDO is announcing all future ENDO Brands products produced after March 2021 will now be contained in glass bottles. Consumers know it is important to understand what materials to avoid, but almost more important to know what materials to choose! Glass is one of the materials consistently preferred over plastic for two big reasons: It is better for people and for the environment.

Why Not Plastics

Plastics are made from various chemical formulas, including endocrine disrupting chemicals like bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalates. Some of these chemicals, including BPA and phthalates, can affect the brain, hormone system, reproductive system, and may contribute to cancer development. Most chemicals have not been thoroughly tested for their health effects. And we know that some of these chemicals can leach into food and beverages, as well as contaminate air, dust, and hands. The people have spoken and Th Company listened.

CBD and Delta-8 Drinks

ENDO Brands is expected to produce it's first run with "Bottled Glass" drinks and is now ready to announce the new drink lineup. The four flavors will be Black Cherry, Mango, Lemon-Lime and Pure Alkaline.

Web Development

In an effort to make easier ordering on the ENDO Brands The Company has been making upgrades to the website. The Company has asked it's website developers to look into creating a wholesale partners portal for commercial accounts so that ordering will be more streamlined. The Company's retail distribution base is growing, and they need to be able to process orders and ship in a more expedited manner.

"The conversion to all glass bottles is not just about the birds or fish in the Ocean it's about taking responsibility for the world we live in," says Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right On Brands. "According to Greenpeace the "Break free from Plastics Movement" the top four plastic polluters in the World are Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle and Dannon. Food and Beverage companies need to take responsibility for the damage they are doing to promote their bottom line."

Additional Updates:

The Company is in the process, with it's accounts, to completing their 10K. In addition, The Company has now paid off 2 of their convertible debt holders with a new much more friendly lender for a total of $140,000. Finally, The Company's daily operation are back on track after the storms in Texas and The Company has just about caught up with all of it's orders.

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of ENDO Brands, and Right On Brands.

