The "Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total number of oil and gas projects in Europe expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 441. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 161, midstream projects constitute 178, refinery projects constitute 17, and petrochemical projects constitute 85.

Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in Europe with start years up to 2025

Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in Europe, wherever available

Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in Europe across the oil and gas value chain

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the European oil and gas industry

Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Market Definition

2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Europe

2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Overview of Projects Data

2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Sector

2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Type

2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Stage

2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Key Countries

3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in United Kingdom

3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in United Kingdom, Overview of Projects Data

3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects by Sector

3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects by Type

3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects by Stage

3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details

4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Norway

5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Poland

6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Germany

7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Italy

8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Romania

9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Netherlands

10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Belgium

11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Greece

12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Hungary

13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Denmark

14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Serbia

15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Spain

16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in France

17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bulgaria

18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Croatia

19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cyprus

20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Slovakia

21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Czech Republic

22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Finland

23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in North Macedonia

24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Albania

25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Portugal

26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Slovenia

27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Ireland

28. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhu2pu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005696/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900