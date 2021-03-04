The "Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total number of oil and gas projects in Europe expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 441. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 161, midstream projects constitute 178, refinery projects constitute 17, and petrochemical projects constitute 85.
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in Europe with start years up to 2025
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in Europe, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Market Definition
2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Europe
2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Overview of Projects Data
2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Sector
2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Type
2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Stage
2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Europe, Projects by Key Countries
3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in United Kingdom
3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in United Kingdom, Overview of Projects Data
3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects by Sector
3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects by Type
3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects by Stage
3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in UK, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details
4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Norway
5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Poland
6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Germany
7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Italy
8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Romania
9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Netherlands
10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Belgium
11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Greece
12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Hungary
13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Denmark
14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Serbia
15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Spain
16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in France
17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bulgaria
18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Croatia
19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cyprus
20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Slovakia
21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Czech Republic
22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Finland
23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in North Macedonia
24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Albania
25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Portugal
26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Slovenia
27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Ireland
28. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhu2pu
