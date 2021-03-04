OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC Subsidiary Z2O the Uber "App" of On-Demand Cleaning And Disinfecting Services Going Live to Consumers In Austin Texas March15th; Free OPTEC iWands to Z2O Users March 15-22

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Pink:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced OPTEC Subsidiary Z2O will go live to consumers March 15, in Austin Texas as part of the Beta consumer launch program. Z2O users during the March 15-22 will receive a Free "OPTEC iWand" as a welcome to the Z2O services world.

The Z2O App has been live for vendor Application for the past 2 weeks and has received Applications from over 100 potential vendors in the Austin, Texas region and receiving more Applications daily. The consumer "App" download is now live and will be fully operational to book services from March 15, 2021.

Company COO David Ojeda commented, "Since the launch of the Z2O website there has been a lot of demand nationwide for the Z2O services App, and the company is planning to accelerate the launch to additional territories as soon as possible starting with, Miami Fl, Houston TX, New Orleans LA and other frequent victim natural disaster states requiring emergency on-demand Z2O services. We have received requests from other countries seeking information and availability of the Z2O App services, which we anticipate providing in the near future".

The Z2O App was created with new technologies of "No-Code" software and is very excited to launch using the "Bubble" platform for optimum efficiency.

"Bubble" CEO Emmanuel Straschnov commented, "We are delighted Z2O has decided to partner with "Bubble" as it launches its Apps on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Since we launched "Bubble," our goal is to empower companies and entrepreneurs to launch their products on top of "No-Code" technologies, and it's fantastic to see Z2O become the latest product utilizing this innovative way to build software across the country". www.bubble.io

About Z2O

The Z2O App is a dynamic new Uber Type proprietary "App" for on-demand 24/7 cleaning and disinfecting services, using smart device technology for immediate service responses nationwide and ultimately worldwide, during these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, App-based, on-demand network, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and start-ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff. Available 24/7, Z2O provides a fast, efficient way to schedule one-time or recurring services at home or at work - all with a single click.

Services include home and real estate, businesses and restaurants, schools and childcare, fitness centers and gyms, hotels, senior care facilities, airports, and public service areas, and much more.

Users of the Z2O on-demand App have the ability to request services with confidence, knowing that Z2O uses a scrupulous background check process to ensure the utilization of safe and reliable professionals to administer services.

Z2O plans to launch a pilot program in Austin, Texas, on March 1, 2021 and will expand to other major US cities shortly thereafter.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information, including App download and how to schedule services.

Optec International CEO, Roger Pawson, stated "We are very excited to have completed this acquisition, which has been in negotiations since August 2020. Optec is excited for launch the Z2O Beta program In Austin, TX, on March 15th, which is expected to rapidly expand across the country as the need for these services increases at a phenomenal rate as the pandemic reaches record levels. We believe the demand for these services using the Z2O App technology will surpass our projected expectations adding new highs to the company's revenues and profitability. The addition of the large number of vendors from the Beta program will further Brand the OPTEC UVC and PPE product lines and availability to both Z2O vendors and consumers".

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Z2O is a subsidiary of "iManage, Inc," now majority-owned by OPTEC International Inc., a publicly-traded OTC company trading under the ticker symbol OPTI.

For additional information, please email: IR@z2o.com For OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at www.optecintl.com/investor

