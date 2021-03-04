Affiliates worldwide will earn commission on photo repair orders

PhotoRepairPro.com, the premier Hollywood Photo Studio that has provided photo restoration services exclusively to Warehouse Clubs, Big Box and high end photo retailers worldwide, announces a new affiliate marketing program. Affiliates will earn commission by providing linked access to PhotoRepairPro.com for their website visitors. Services offered by PhotoRepairPro.com include old photo restoration, new image retouching and recreating of any photo. The company also brings expertise in turning candid snapshots into portraits, making them ideal for memorial services and home decor.

"Our affiliates are a very important part of our business model. We have created a program to welcome affiliates who support customers in the same marketplaces. Affiliation provides the ability for complimentary businesses to monetize revenue from our proven flat rate photo repair service model," said Paul Good, Founder/CEO of PhotoRepairPro.com. "We provide all professional photo editing needs, and deliver a JPEG and free prints to the customer. Additionally, new photo prints and products are being added regularly to provide even greater product fulfillment and sales potential opportunities for affiliates."

Companies and bloggers in the following marketplaces are most likely to find shared revenue success with the PhotoRepairPro.com affiliate marketing program:

Professional photographers

Photo stores

Video transfer services

Bulk photo scanning companies

Genealogists and genealogy websites

Scrapbookers and scrapbooking stores

Historians and historical societies

Libraries and museums

Professional home organizers

Framing and craft stores

Printers and copy centers

Affiliates interested will find that PhotoRepairPro.com has published clear terms of the program, attractive commission with long term cookie tracking. The program also features regular newsletters to the affiliate community with marketing materials and suggestions for best growth opportunities.

PhotoRepairPro.com is currently offering one free custom homepage graphic designed to match each approved affiliate website style from now until July 31st, 2021

PhotoRepairPro.com is a division of PhotoFixitPro, Inc. A California Corporation since 2008.

