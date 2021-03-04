MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Receives Expanded Patent Protection on Its Debudder Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) ("MJHI") is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a key patent related to DeBudder Bucket Lid, titled "Flower Stripper."

Utility Patent USPTO 108880-52 was allowed and issued on January 12, 2021 by the United States Patent Office to G4 Products, LLC, a subsidiary of MJ Harvest. "The invention provides a device for quickly and easily stripping and accurately removing flowers or buds from a plant stem" the claim asserts, providing broad protection for the Company's Debudder Stripper product.

Patrick Bilton, MJHI's Chief Executive Officer stated, "This patent strengthens our core Intellectual Property in the unique method for removing flower from plants, providing growers with a fast, efficient and affordable solution. It further enhances our ability to defend our product portfolio against those competitors seeking to imitate our design, an important strategic priority for our company. We are pleased with the progress we are making in this important area as we continue to expand distribution of these products, both in the U.S. and internationally."

Additional information on our Company is available at www.mjharvestinc.com, and you can visit www.procannagro.com for our current product line. Check back soon for other new and exciting announcements.

