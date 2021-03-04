Anzeige
Rightmove PLC
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Frankfurt
04.03.21
14:59 Uhr
6,726 Euro
+0,028
+0,42 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7706,89818:56
6,7646,87018:56
04.03.2021
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 4

4 March 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 3 March 2021 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 153,062 and 116,906 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be exercisable from 3 March 2026. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.

DSP awards over 16,989 and 4,192 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options, representing 18.5% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy (the CFO's award is pro-rated for time employed during 2020), and will be exercisable from 3 March 2023.

Following this transaction:

  • Peter holds 2,014,553 Rightmove shares, representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 6,797 shares, 112,769 deferred shares and 751,015 performance shares, and
  • Alison holds a Sharesave option over 3,508 shares, 201,876 performance shares and 4,192 deferred shares.

Contact:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionas described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
(i)GBP0153,062GBP0
(ii)GBP016,989GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0170,051GBP0
e)Date of transaction3 March 2021
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlison Dolan
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionas described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
(i)GBP0116,906GBP0
(ii)GBP04,192GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0121,098GBP0
e)Date of transaction3 March 2021
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK
