4 March 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 3 March 2021 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 153,062 and 116,906 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be exercisable from 3 March 2026. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.

DSP awards over 16,989 and 4,192 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options, representing 18.5% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy (the CFO's award is pro-rated for time employed during 2020), and will be exercisable from 3 March 2023.

Following this transaction:

Peter holds 2,014,553 Rightmove shares, representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 6,797 shares, 112,769 deferred shares and 751,015 performance shares, and

Alison holds a Sharesave option over 3,508 shares, 201,876 performance shares and 4,192 deferred shares.

Contact:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (i) GBP0 153,062 GBP0 (ii) GBP0 16,989 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 170,051 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 3 March 2021 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK