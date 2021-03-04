RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 4
4 March 2021
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 3 March 2021 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.
PSP awards over 153,062 and 116,906 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be exercisable from 3 March 2026. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.
DSP awards over 16,989 and 4,192 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options, representing 18.5% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy (the CFO's award is pro-rated for time employed during 2020), and will be exercisable from 3 March 2023.
Following this transaction:
- Peter holds 2,014,553 Rightmove shares, representing 0.23% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 6,797 shares, 112,769 deferred shares and 751,015 performance shares, and
- Alison holds a Sharesave option over 3,508 shares, 201,876 performance shares and 4,192 deferred shares.
Contact:
Sandra Odell, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|(i)
|GBP0
|153,062
|GBP0
|(ii)
|GBP0
|16,989
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information (single transaction)
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|170,051
|GBP0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|3 March 2021
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Milton Keynes, UK
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alison Dolan
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|(i)
|GBP0
|116,906
|GBP0
|(ii)
|GBP0
|4,192
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information (single transaction)
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|121,098
|GBP0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|3 March 2021
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Milton Keynes, UK