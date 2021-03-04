ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces closing of its first share buyback program and commencement of a second program

04 March 2021 17:35 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces that it has completed the share buyback program announced on 15 February 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 13 June 2020.

As also announced on 15 February 2021, ArcelorMittal will today commence a second share buyback program (the 'Program') for an aggregate amount of US$570 million, in-line with the Company's new capital returns policy published on 11 February 2021 in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. This share buyback program will be completed by 31 December 2021.

The shares acquired under the Program are intended:

to meet ArcelorMittal's obligations under debt obligations exchangeable into equity securities, and/or; to reduce its share capital.

ArcelorMittal intends to repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of US$570 million in accordance with the AGM Authorization and applicable market abuse regulations. The Program will commence today [1] .