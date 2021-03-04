Regulatory News:

The 2020 Air Liquide Universal Registration Document (Paris:AI) including the annual Financial Report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 3, 2021.

This document is available in French and English on the Group's website www.airliquide.com, section Investors regulated information. Copies of this Universal Registration Document are also available at the Company head office in Paris (75007), France 75, quai d'Orsay.

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the 2020 Financial Report,

the Report on corporate governance,

the description of the share buyback program.

UPCOMING EVENTS

2021 First quarter revenue:

Friday, April 23, 2021

Combined General Meeting:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Dividend ex date*:

Monday, May 17, 2021

Dividend payment date*:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

subject to the necessary approvals at the Combined General Meeting scheduled for May 4, 2021

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

