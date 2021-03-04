DAMA International Achievement Awards soliciting Nominations through March 15, 2021

Individuals and organizations doing extraordinary work with data deserve visibility

Nominate yourself, your colleagues, or your organization for using data best practices to change the world.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you use data, you may know a person, a team, or an organization that has made an impact. DAMA International wants nominations for the DAMA Achievement Awards. We accept entries from members and non-members alike. We have granted these awards since 2001 to more than 60 individuals or organizations, which are described on the Awards History on our site. We look for examples of great data management as well as significant real world impact. Please consider nominating before the window closes March 15, 2021.

Data underlies decisions - good data, good decisions. DAMA International has a mission of promoting data management best practices, as documented by the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge. We are interested in promoting work for projects in Analytics, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Modeling, Data Integration, Data Interoperability, Metadata Management, Data Visualization, Master Data Management and any strategic use of data that creates business value or reduces business risk. This helps both novices in data and professionals by providing guidance and clarity on how to create high quality data that enables great outcomes. We inspire improved work through sharing the stories of data heroes each year. We need your help.

Here is a sampling of previous winners, join us celebrating:

Senior Data Architect lead a global warehouse to help save newborn babies with HIV using data

Thought leader in the practice of Data Governance

Or just watch the 2020 Award Presentation!

"The data is important, but it is the people who manage it well and the organizations that focus on it who make a difference," said Peter Aiken, President at DAMA International. "I know that many who work in data are the unsung heroes of the digital age. Tell us your story, so we can sing your song!"

About DAMA

DAMA International is a not-for-profit, vendor independent association of technical and business professionals dedicated to advancing the concepts and practices for data resource management and enterprise information. The primary purpose of DAMA International is to promote the understanding, development and practice of managing data and information to support business strategies. DAMA International has chapters and members throughout the world.

DAMA membership provides you with a network of data management professionals who share ideas and solutions to some of the most difficult issues in data management.

DAMA International provides the globally recognized Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) qualification which acknowledged as the leading data management professional certification.

Chapter members receive vendor and training discounts provided to DAMA International by selected vendors and publishers.

Chapters may bulk purchase DAMA International products such as the DAMA Dictionary and the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge at discounted rates.

If you are interested in data management, we want to meet you and help you grow in your chosen profession! To find a local DAMA chapter, go to the main website at www.dama.org and select Chapter.