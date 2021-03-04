Upgrade of the Theraxium Platform with the integration of the Zendesk software suite to power state-of-the-art global customer support services

Highly personalized support provided for patients and healthcare professionals using Voluntis' digital therapeutics

Improved scalability of Voluntis' operations by supporting the commercial rollout of the growing number of solutions co-developed with life sciences partners in new geographies

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX ISIN: FR0004183960)a leader in digital therapeutics, today announces the upgrade of its global customer support infrastructure in collaboration with customer service software company Zendesk.

Thanks to the new collaboration, Voluntis will leverage Zendesk's capabilities to integrate and streamline the support services it provides for its pharma partners as part of the commercialization of co-developed digital therapeutics and in full compliance with applicable regulations.

The new support infrastructure will notably ensure a better coordination of all activities related to support and maintenance of its digital therapeutics thanks to user assistance services including technical support, complaint handling and device vigilance services regrouped under a unified platform. It will also offer new abilities to enhance self-service and omni-channel support options for patients and healthcare professionals. Furthermore, new data-driven capabilities for fostering continuous product and process improvement have been integrated into the platform.

The new service infrastructure is designed to be compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 standards, in line with Voluntis's global compliance and quality policies.

"We are glad to offer state-of-the-art global support capabilities to our life sciences partners in conjunction with the operation of our digital therapeutics" said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, Voluntis. "Thanks to our collaboration with Zendesk, an industry leader in the field of customer service, we look forward to delivering optimal treatment experiences to patients and their care teams around the world".

Next meeting: publication of the 2020 annual results on March 30, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo: ALVTX ISIN: FR0004183960

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2019 annual financial report and the 2020 half-year financial report published by Voluntis respectively on April 30, 2020 and September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005486/en/

Contacts:

ACTUS

Media Relations

Vivien Ferran

vferran@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

ACTUS

Investor Relations

Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib

voluntis@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

Voluntis

Chief Financial Officer

Guillaume Floch

investisseurs@voluntis.com

+33 (0)1 41 38 39 20