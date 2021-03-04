Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
PR Newswire
04.03.2021 | 18:04
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 4

4 March 2021

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of February 2021, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC repurchased 48,000 ordinary shares into Treasury or for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 28 February 2021, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 5,774,801 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is 130,386,894.

The above figure (130,386,894) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

© 2021 PR Newswire
