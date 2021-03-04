EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Terraoil implements Enterprise Resource Planning System to transform business operations
The Company has been working diligently with Vienna Advantage to ensure a smooth transition and rolled out the system in phases, beginning with its Swiss headquarters in Zug. All entities will be operating under the Vienna Advantage ERP System for 2021 onward.
Terraoil's CFO, Bill Cummins was interviewed by Vienna Advantage. Click here for the interview.
Terraoil forward-looking statements
Terraoil contact
Peter Krempin, CEO
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TERRAOIL SWISS AG
|Industriestrasse 47
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 544 01 20
|Fax:
|+41 71 535 59 08
|E-mail:
|info@terraoil.swiss
|Internet:
|terraoil.swiss
|ISIN:
|CH0369663445
|EQS News ID:
|1173244
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1173244 04.03.2021