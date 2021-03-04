Berkeley Capital Announces Strategic Partnership With Passov Real Estate Group

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Berkeley Capital Ltd., a Cleveland-based real estate private equity firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with Passov Real Estate Group, a full-service brokerage firm specializing in disposition, investment, development, and redevelopment, also located in Cleveland, Ohio.

This relationship expands Berkeley Capital's network of high-quality deal sourcing partners. Passov Group's impressive track record in real estate brokerage-across multiple asset classes, combined with Berkeley's diverse sources of international equity and debt capital, makes for a truly complementary collaboration.

"Berkeley and Passov Group's working partnership creates natural synergies in the real estate investment process. Passov Group's broad access to off-market deal flow is essential to Berkeley's mission of providing unique opportunities to international investors," said Berkeley Capital Managing Director Michael Wager.

"We were immediately drawn to the team at Passov Group, because they share in our vision that relationships are critical for success in business," said Adnan Zai, strategic partnerships advisor with Berkeley Capital.

"Berkeley's unique access to international capital is extremely attractive to our network. Adnan Zai and the Berkeley team bring the cross-border investment experience necessary to succeed in this niche space," said Steve Passov, Founder of Passov Group.

About Berkeley Capital

Berkeley Capital is a boutique real estate private equity firm dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital and focusing on providing clients access to alternative investment strategies relevant in today's economic climate. Its experienced team and flexible approach maximize investor returns and produce results that support clients' long-term goals of wealth preservation and financial growth. Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com. Follow Berkeley on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Passov Group

Passov Real Estate Group is a full-service commercial brokerage firm located in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Passov Real Estate Group is committed to providing the highest level of professionalism and brokerage services to all its existing and future clients. The firm specializes in tenant and landlord representation, land sales and assemblages, consulting, disposition, investment, development, and redevelopment. Visit their website at www.passovgroup.com, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dix & Eaton

Matt Barkett

Email: pr@Berkeley-Capital.com

Related Images

Related Video

SOURCE: Berkeley Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633547/Berkeley-Capital-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-With-Passov-Real-Estate-Group