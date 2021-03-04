Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
04-March-2021 / 18:05 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT:  About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
 
DATE: March 4, 2021 
 
 
The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 04th, 2021 that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T. 
Garanti Bankasi A.S. be held on Wednesday, March 31th, 2021 at 10:00am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi 
No:2, 34340 Besiktas, Istanbul, with the following agenda, and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all 
acts in relation with the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to determine the persons who will be authorized 
in this regard. 
 
     AGENDA 
1.  Opening, formation and authorization of the Board of Presidency for signing the minutes of the Ordinary General 
Meeting of Shareholders, 
2. Reading and discussion of the Board of Directors' Annual Activity Report, 
3. Reading of the Independent Auditor's Reports, 
4. Reading, discussion and ratification of the Financial Statements, 
5. Release of the Board Members, 
6. Determination of profit usage and the amount of profit to be distributed according to the Board of Directors' 
proposal, 
7. Determination of the number of the board members, election of the board members including the independent member 
whose terms of office have expired and informing the shareholders regarding the external duties conducted by the board 
members and the grounds thereof in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.4.7 promulgated by the 
Capital Markets Board of Turkey, 
8. Election of the Independent Auditor in accordance with Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code, 
9. Informing the shareholders regarding remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having the 
administrative responsibility in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.6.2 promulgated by the 
Capital Markets Board of Turkey, 
10. Determination of the remuneration of the Board Members, 
11. Informing the shareholders with regard to charitable donations realized in 2020, and determination of an upper 
limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2021 in accordance with the banking legislation and Capital Markets 
Board regulations, 
12. Authorization of the Board Members to conduct business with the Bank in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the 
Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law, 
13. Informing the shareholders regarding significant transactions executed in 2020 which may cause conflict of interest 
in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 1.3.6 promulgated by Capital Markets Board of Turkey. 
 
 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  94886 
EQS News ID:   1173322 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 13:06 ET (18:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
