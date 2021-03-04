DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2020 Integrated Annual Report

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2020 Integrated Annual Report 04-March-2021 / 18:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Garanti Bank 2020 Integrated Annual Report DATE: March 4, 2021 Our Bank's integrated annual report for the period of 01/01/2020-31/12/2020 in Turkish and English are attached hereto as PDF files. You can also access 2020 Integrated Annual Report on the Bank's web site and Garanti Investor Relations web site from the following link: www.garantibbvaannualreport.com In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Garanti Bank 2020 Integrated Annual Report =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 94887 EQS News ID: 1173323 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 13:16 ET (18:16 GMT)