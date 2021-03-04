DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility 04-March-2021 / 18:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility DATE: March 4, 2021 The responsibility statement regarding the year-end annual report of our Bank for the period between 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, which has been prepared in accordance with the Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets issued by Capital Markets Board of Turkey, is attached herewith. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility-Statement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 94890 EQS News ID: 1173328 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

