Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Transformation! PepsiCo-Top-Manager übernimmt Ruder bei BevCanna
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
04.03.21
08:04 Uhr
0,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9451,12019:59
Dow Jones News
04.03.2021 | 20:01
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility 
04-March-2021 / 18:28 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT:  Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility 
 
 
DATE: March 4, 2021 
 
 
 
The responsibility statement regarding the year-end annual report of our Bank for the period between 01.01.2020 - 
31.12.2020, which has been prepared in accordance with the Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital 
Markets issued by Capital Markets Board of Turkey, is attached herewith. 
 
 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility-Statement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  94890 
EQS News ID:   1173328 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 13:28 ET (18:28 GMT)

GARANTI BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.