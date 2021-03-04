Groves Capital CEO Christoffer Groves Shares How They Made It Through the Pandemic as a Family

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / As a family owned and operated company, customers going to Groves Capital know they will be getting specialized, focused attention and services. Despite the struggles that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Christoffer Groves kept his family at the forefront of his balanced lifestyle. It's by no means easy, but Christoffer knows it's worth it. The ability to adapt and change has always been a strong suit of the Groves family, which has been their key to success through 2020. The Groves work ethic is something that Christoffer will be sure to pass along to his children so they can continue the family success.

"My family is my driving force to be successful, and be a role model to my children. The years in which our children were born, we had the biggest growth and expansions in Groves Capital. It fuels me with the drive to create something that my children can be proud of and one day when they are older, and are able to take it over in a role of leadership. I don't believe in just giving everything to my children, but instead, giving based on them earning it," Christoffer says.

The ability to keep their work ethic at the center of their business was surely one of the elements that kept Groves Capital afloat during the pandemic's turbulent time. Many saw their companies fail at the start of the pandemic, or struggle as the months went on. Instead of focusing on all of the negative challenges that came with the uncertain times, Groves Capital and Christoffer focused on pivoting their system to a state of the art platform that allowed them to operate virtually.

"We added 45 new lending platforms in the first 3 months as the market changed to keep our loan officers' and clients' needs met. As the market improved, we saw volume as the next issue, and we had to make sure we had to have enough internal processing to support the growth of our loan officers pipelines. With addressing each challenge as an opportunity as it arose, we were able to keep performance and turn times on point," Christoffer outlines.

If it was not clear beforehand, the struggles brought about by COVID-19 made it crystal clear: the key to being successful in business is to be consistent, persistent, and able to pivot quickly in response to the environment.

"To be the best you need to change as the market, and economy fluctuates and you must take feedback and suggestions. It's important to always be a student of progression or you will be left behind at some point," Christoffer says.

With this mindset, Christoffer is able to live out his dream of working together with his family. Even when he was looking for a life partner, he knew he was not just looking for a wife, but for a best friend and business partner. Luckily, he found all of that and more in Aleyna. Together, the two of them epitomize the term "power couple."

"I have always been big picture, fueled by passion, focused on making calculated moves very quickly after researching and asking mentors for feedback. My wife Aleyna has always been detail-oriented and organized to a very high level. She has the ability to focus on flow and operations, which makes us the perfect team. I'm big picture and she is diligent on the details in making the big picture come in clearly," Christoffer outlines.

For those looking to do the same and create their own family business, Christoffer recommends keeping the big focus in mind in order to make sure everyone in the family is on the same page when it comes to goals and vision. With that in mind, it's possible to bring out the best in every family and team member, while still balancing the separation between family and business.

"The goal is to delegate to keep each person in their role and excel at that role. There must be a clear line between business and family and that's something we work on constantly. It's important to plan time with your family to work on your relationships, whether that's during a family dinner, walk, or vacation," Christoffer says.

Groves Capital can be found online at their website, and Christoffer is on Instagram under a personal account for his own updates.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Groves Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633578/Groves-Capital-CEO-Christoffer-Groves-Shares-How-They-Made-It-Through-the-Pandemic-as-a-Family