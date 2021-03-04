Online platform ComplyPortal's new version launched to help compliance officers and senior management monitor compliance of existing rules and regulations beyond the office setting.

Compliance officers and senior managers who are working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 pandemic are now able to ensure that they keep better track of their firm's regulatory responsibilities and workflows. ComplyPortal's new version continuously enables users to demonstrate compliance to regulators and third parties at the touch of a button, from a mobile, laptop, or a PC.

Financial compliance experts Complyport Ltd recently launched Version 3.2 of their proprietary ComplyTech solution, ComplyPortal a cloud-based platform first introduced in 2011 to simplify how firms manage and control regulatory compliance. Version 3.2 includes a new enterprise risk module to deal with today's risk management challenges, the SM&CR module as core, and a complete client on-boarding solution.

Hilton Goudriaan, Head of Portal Services for ComplyPortal, said:

"Ensuring compliance is a necessary and increasingly challenging task for companies. When you add the fact that staff in financial services are on the whole working remotely, because of COVID-19, more must be done to ensure work online is quicker, done better, and importantly compliant with rules and regulations. ComplyPortal's new version makes compliance more efficient and straightforward for individuals and organisations, given today's challenges. By combining our team's compliance expertise with a more user-friendly platform, firms can navigate the more complex requirements of today's compliance management with ease."

ComplyPortal, Version 3.2, used by over 100 FCA-regulated firms and in excess of 800 users, comes with core modules, optional add-ons, and customisable features so that the software can be fully tailored and adapted to individual needs, such as:

Monitoring: a calendarised module with a year-round schedule pre-populated with monitoring questionnaires to ease compliance.

a calendarised module with a year-round schedule pre-populated with monitoring questionnaires to ease compliance. Registers: lists controlled by the Compliance officer, but easy for staff to view.

lists controlled by the Compliance officer, but easy for staff to view. Risk: a module you control to effectively identify and manage risk for your firm.

a module you control to effectively identify and manage risk for your firm. eKYC: comprehensive searches including client identity verification, document authenticity, and more for a comprehensive KYC and AML approach.

About Complyport:

For over 20 years now, Complyport has been providing quality compliance consultancy services and support, constructed to fit the needs of the global financial services, banking and insurance sectors. Complyport has assisted with over 1,000 applications with their FCA and EU regulatory licences and variation of permissions with a 100% success record. We serve clients across all areas of wholesale regulated activities, including investment management, securities brokerage, banking, venture capital, private equity, corporate finance, social finance and capital introduction. Their team is supported by a dedicated global team of over 75 multidisciplinary, qualified consultants and advisors available to support clients with presence and regulatory cover in the UK, the EU and Hong Kong, and maintain a global associates network covering the USA, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE.

ComplyPortal is a continuous workflow, control and regulatory compliance monitoring management system designed by Compliance Specialists for efficient regulatory compliance management. ComplyPortal not only fulfils compliance management needs, but is also updated regularly to pre-empt any new requirements that may arise. It delivers compliance monitoring, a document archive with permission-based access, email reminders for any outstanding tasks, static databases to log any relevant data, and much more. Client feedback is welcomed and implemented into the system to create an evolving, up-to-date, customisable service.

