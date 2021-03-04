Matthew Finn and Chris Clark Appointed Senior Managing Directors at Ankura

Experienced Professionals Augment Firm's Global Construction Disputes & Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced the promotions of Matthew Finn and Chris Clark to Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Global Construction Dispute & Advisory practices in London and Perth, Australia, respectively. The appointments expand Ankura's deep bench of senior construction consulting experts and coincide with the firm's continued investment in its global construction consulting services.

"We are excited to continue the expansion of our global team with the promotions of our colleagues Matthew and Chris, who have made outstanding contributions to our clients and our firm," said Steve Pitaniello, Senior Managing Director and Construction Business Group Leader at Ankura. "Matthew and Chris bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience enabling them to provide expert support and advice to clients throughout their respective regions. Additionally, they are professionals who live our firm values and embody our culture."

"We look forward to Matthew and Chris's ongoing leadership as we continue to strategically grow our presence in this crucial region," said Simon Michaels, Ankura's Chairman of EMEA and APAC. "Our strong position in the market is a reflection of our professionals' talent in client services, and these well-deserved promotions are a testament to these leaders' valuable insight and commitment to client solutions."

Mr. Finn is a chartered quantity surveyor and chartered construction manager with 18 years of dispute resolution experience in the building, infrastructure, power including nuclear, and oil and gas sectors. He has been regularly appointed as an independent expert witness in quantum (damages) on matters throughout the UK, Continental Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. In addition, Matthew is a certified civil and commercial mediator, construction adjudicator, international and domestic arbitrator and sits on over 30 worldwide arbitration panels. He has been widely recognized by industry sources, such as Who's Who Legal, as a leading expert for arbitration, quantum and delay in construction matters.

"I look forward to collaborating with Chris and our colleagues at Ankura on providing innovative solutions for the complex issues our clients face during the design and execution phases of capital projects," said Mr. Finn. "Ankura's continued focus and investment in our construction consulting capabilities ensures we are well positioned to achieve client success across multiple disciplines and regions."

Mr. Clark, a chartered civil engineer, has 30 years' experience in civil engineering contracting and in commercial and contract consulting. His experience on large projects includes road, railroad, airport, power, mining and oil and gas projects. Chris has been appointed as a delay expert in complex arbitration and litigation matters in Australia, UK and South East Asia, with special skills in analysis of delay, its causation and illustration of impact and dealing with issues of prolongation, disruption, EOT entitlement and concurrency for client construction projects.

"I'm excited for this next step in leadership and to continue working closely with my fellow professionals at Ankura as we offer industry-leading expertise to clients navigating complex construction issues," said Mr. Clark. "I'm proud of the work our team has done to expand our global construction consulting offering and look forward to continuing to advance that effort in my new role."

