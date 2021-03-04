Palm Coast, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announces the addition of Mr. Sam Elias to its team.

With the recent announcement of distribution and availability of unique doctor crafted products to the marketplace, the Company is pleased to welcome Sam Elias to the GRPS fold. Mr. Elias has an amazing business background (see curriculum vitae - http://bit.ly/se457) and recognizes the ever-expanding potential of the company, especially with his active involvement in all matters from production to sale.

As senior vice president of Seagull Software Systems, Mr. Elias was responsible for establishing integral relationships of IBM business development worldwide. Mr. Elias helped take Seagull Software Systems from $1,000,000 in revenue, grown to more than $20,000,000, with more than 1,500 clients and 500 ISV partners. He helped to sell this company to Rocket Software in 2007 for a value exceeding $300,000,000, before becoming Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rocket Software, exceeding expectations and growing revenues from $41,000,000 to $85,000,000, while doubling its EBITDA to nearly $38,000,000.

Mr. Elias will be in charge of all things related to products from development to production to worldwide distribution and sales.

"I don't want a salary. I don't need the money," Mr. Elias explained to Chairman of the Board, Richard Goulding. He explained further, "what I see is vast potential for this Company. What you and Dr. Bond have assembled, is an untapped market. Your products will compete with pharmaceuticals and be far less toxic. While the initial distribution with All Star Brands is substantial, I think this could be much bigger. I have the right connections for a worldwide market. I will make this succeed."

About Gold River Productions Inc., GRPS:

Gold River will focus on market-targeted products including, but not limited to rare cannabinoids and effective products where a particular need is identified. Products for pain relief, sleep, etc. that will be distributed work in through convenience stores, independent pharmacies and more will have mass appeal to the market.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Investor caution/added risk and uncertainties for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatments or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

