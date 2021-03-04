Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Launches Chinese Media Studies Project, Adding Chinese to Its Priority Languages

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is adding Chinese to its growing list of priority languages. The deep and essential insight provided by the recently launched MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project offers a greater and more nuanced understanding of China, its people, its Chinese Communist Party-led government, its ideology, and its regional and international aspirations.

For the past 21 years, MEMRI has sought to fill the information void in regard to the Arab and Muslim world, by providing timely and impactful open-source material in English to Western audiences about the reality of the Middle East, translating primary source material from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashtu into English and other Western languages. This material has served in shaping policy and enriching the public debate on issues of concern, such as terrorism, the rise of Islamist extremism, social and political trends, and the ongoing struggle of a wide range of Muslim reformers in the region.

In early 2016, MEMRI added Russian as a priority language, following Russia's move into Syria to tilt the balance of power in its civil war in favor of the Assad regime. However, in order to understand Russia's policies in the region, it became clear that the research should include Russia's domestic and international aspirations and challenges, both political and military, and its discourse regarding the U.S. in particular.

In October 2020, MEMRI began its Chinese Media Studies Project. MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto Fernandez stated: "China's activity in the Middle East and globally deserves rigorous monitoring and quality research of the type MEMRI has become known for… Monitoring China's growing propaganda is a logical outgrowth of MEMRI's ongoing research and monitoring of media in West Asia. The two complement each other." For more information about the project, please see this essay by Amb. Fernandez and MEMRI President Yigal Carmon.

