FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street to Commence Filming its "Psychedelic Spotlight" Segment Early Next Week Featuring Ehave Inc, (OTCPINKEHVVF)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / New To The Street will begin filming the 6 Part series featuring Ehave, Inc. (OTCPINK:EHVVF) with CEO Benjamin Kaplan. The series will be a segment on NewtoTheStreet and broadcast across FMW's entire linear T.V. platform, including Fox Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax Television, KRON, and RNN weekly broadcasts.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, "25% of adults in the U.S. suffered some symptoms of mental illness in the pre-pandemic world. Since the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the number has risen to 40%. Symptoms of trauma-related disorder, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation are significantly higher, and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress are more severe." Mr. Kaplan continued, "Our intent is to bring the issue front and forward and participate in making a positive impact, The Ehave dashboard will allow researchers and clinicians to collaborate data, while our KetaDASH brand is being launched to address the need for Mobile ketamine treatments for those cases where patient prefers a visit to home instead of coming into a clinic.

In the U. S. alone, the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services industry includes over 17,000 facilities with combined annual revenue of approximately $50 billion. Tack on ancillary services and revenues jump to over $300 billion. The global antidepressants market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2019 to about $28.6 billion in 2020 as mental health issues are expected to surge due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though huge advances in modern medicine have been made since 1970, with the exception of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors in the 1980s and 1990s, the mental health industry has not had major advancements in pharmacological therapies for mood disorders until the FDA approved ketamine in March 2019. Johnson & Johnson developed the ketamine derivative and sell it as a nasal spray called Spravato, used for the treatment of depression.

"We see this as an exploding market with invention looming around every corner that's why we are going to cover it in the Psychedelic Spotlight Series, stated Vince Caruso, CEO & CO-FOUNDER FMW Media Works

Dates and times for the first Ehave, Inc. interviews will be announced early next week.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (OTCPINK:EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics, delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high-quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company's website at www.ehave.com.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands, "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 9:30-10 AM EST.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633596/New-to-The-Street-to-Commence-Filming-its-Psychedelic-Spotlight-Segment-Early-Next-Week-Featuring-Ehave-Inc-OTCPINKEHVVF