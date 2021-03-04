Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Explores Ceiling Design Options that Create a Visual Impact

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, discusses options to create a statement ceiling.

The ceiling is the part of a room that is often overlooked. There are many different ways to create visual interest in a room simply by adding a design to the ceiling which can enhance or even completely transform a space. Decorating your ceiling and customizing it can create a focal point, add dimension, and intrigue. There are a variety of methods to choose from, each one with its unique range of benefits. Adding design elements to the ceiling plane can have noteworthy impact on the overall ambiance of a space.

Lacquered Paint

Lacquered paint is a good choice if the goal for the ceiling is to be a focal point for the room. This type of paint is known to bring an unexpected visual appeal. It will add a new layer of depth to a space and it can generate energy thanks to light reflections. There is something captivating about that inimitable patent leather shine - it feels sophisticated, timeless, opulent, and unexpected all at once.

Stack Mouldings

This is a great way to add dimension to your room. You can stack these and combine different profiles. Options include creating the single wood piece effect, casting light on the ceiling, or adding a false finish. The latter will imitate things like leather, brick or metal, and it's actually very convenient and easy to work with.

Dropped Ceilings

False/suspended ceilings can also help bring some dimension to your room. Select panels that vary in shapes and sizes, and suspend them at different heights. This helps create depth, while also delivering a resounding and powerful look. To be on the conservative side, use panels that are symmetrical and then hang them at the right height.

Geometric Statement Ceilings

Improve the sense of dimension and value with geometric statement ceilings, while imbuing a lot of creativity into the mix. Use beams to create an eye-catching pattern, or use paneling to add dimension, while overhauling your design and making it feel a lot more complex.

Wallpapers on Ceilings

Adding a wallpaper to your ceiling is not an easy task, but the result is worth the effort. It's a great way to personalize a room, and it definitely provides quite a lot of depth too, which is always exciting.

Artistic Statement Ceilings

Using this type of approach allows you to make your room feel a lot larger. You can use things like foliage, geometric patterns, natural flowers and so on. Add a light fixture or an art element to really make things pop and stand out.

Tray, Coffered, and Dome Ceilings

Another way to add some dimension to a room is via tray, coffered, or dome ceilings. These are great if you want to add height to the room and also establish some architectural interest. In addition to beautifying formal spaces, these ceilings can also serve as an archway or transitional element to separate one room from another.

3D Ceiling Effects

If you're looking to create a statement ceiling with a pop, then opt for a 3D design. This type of ceiling brings a lot of dimension and value, while pushing the visual experience to the next level!

About VPI Design by Dina Varner

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage, in addition to her love of fashion and travel, also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

For more information please visit: https://vpi-design.com.

VPI Design by Dina Varner

Luxury Atlanta Interior Design

CONTACT:

Contact Name: Dina Varner

Address: 120 Interstate North Parkway, Suite 154 Atlanta, Georgia 30339

Website: https://vpi-design.com

Email: VPIDesign1@gmail.com

Phone: (770) 422-2000

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vpidesignatlanta

SOURCE: VPI Design

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633576/Atlanta-Luxury-Interior-Designer-VPI-Design-Explores-Ceiling-Design-Options-that-Create-a-Visual-Impact