Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company's security holders may request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements by visiting the "Investor Alerts Contact Us" page in the Investor Resources section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and innovations such as Store of the Future, its connected retail solution.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005988/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Alice Ryder

VP Investor Relations

IR@farfetch.com

Media

Susannah Clark

VP Communications, Global

susannah.clark@farfetch.com

+44 7788 405224

Brunswick Group

farfetch@brunswickgroup.com

US: +1 (212) 333 3810

UK: +44 (0) 207 404 5959