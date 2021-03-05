St. Paul, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today filed a voluntary motion to remand its downstream water quality decision under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) (together "PolyMet" or the "company"). The company issued the following statement in response:

The science shows that PolyMet's project has no downstream water quality effects. EPA has never said otherwise, but it did not make explicit findings when the issue arose in 2018 after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency certified that the project will not affect the state's water quality. This 90-day remand gives it the opportunity to do so.

PolyMet plans to participate fully, as appropriate, in this process and believes the science will once again prevail. The science is clear that water discharges from the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals mine will have no impact on downstream waters.

Two weeks ago, a federal district court dismissed claims against EPA under Section 402 of the Clean Water Act. EPA's request for a voluntary remand today does not affect that dismissal.

About PolyMet

PolyMet is a mine development company that owns 100% of the NorthMet Project, the first large-scale project to be permitted within the Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota, one of the world's major, undeveloped mining regions. NorthMet has significant proven and probable reserves of copper, nickel and palladium - metals vital to global carbon reduction efforts - in addition to marketable reserves of cobalt, platinum and gold. When operational, NorthMet will become one of the leading producers of nickel, palladium and cobalt in the U.S., providing a much needed, responsibly mined source of these critical and essential metals.

Located in the Mesabi Iron Range, the project will provide economic diversity while leveraging the region's established supplier network and skilled workforce, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant effect in the local economy. For more information: www.polymetmining.com.

