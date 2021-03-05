Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement with Shelter Market, a medical cannabis marketplace operated by Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. ("Shelter Market"), whereby Embark will supply 2.0 concentrates, beverage and topical products to Shelter Market to sell into the medical market. New offerings launched in the coming weeks include the signature Hank Co. Bubble Hash and Pressed Hash combined with the innovative Distilled and Infused Nano Liquid Beverages and Meridian wellness topicals to follow in the subsequent weeks.

"We are proud to be launching our diverse portfolio of products and setting ourselves and our brands apart to ensure we have a leading position in the Medical Cannabis category. We look forward to providing Medical patients in Canada access to Cannabis 2.0 products," stated Dr. Luc C. Duchesne, Embark's CEO.

"This is an exciting day for medical patients as our Agreement with Shelter Market will bring our cannabis products to medical patients. Our solventless concentrates are produced to maintain the terpene profile of cannabis, which is important for medical patients," said Marcus Richardson, Embark's Head of Solventless Extraction.

The agreement between Embark and Shelter Market offers Canadian Medical Cannabis patients access to Embark's dynamic concentrates brand The Hank Co. with Bubble Hash and Traditional Pressed Hash which have not been offered through Shelter Market to date. Shelter Market provides patients access to a broad range of products and Embark is pleased to be able to provide access to their innovative product pipeline through a trusted and convenient source.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Embark and bring their outstanding 2.0 product portfolio to Shelter Market," said Mark Hauk, Shelter Market's Founder. "We take pride in carefully curating a balanced product assortment for our medical clients, and with the addition of Embark's advanced product lineup, we know that we are strengthening our product offering quality products, made by people that truly care," continued Mr. Hauk.

About Shelter Market

Shelter Market is a cannabis e-commerce platform dedicated to providing top quality cannabis to Canadian medical consumers at affordable pricing. Operated by Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd., Shelter Market is leading the industry as a trusted source for medical patients, with exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis products, a wide-array of products, and unparalleled Client Care.

Patients registered with Shelter Market gain access to diverse product offerings and formats sourced from the best standard and craft producers in the country, at pricing at or below the Adult-use market. For more information, please visit www.sheltermarket.ca.

About Embark

Embark Health Inc. is a leader in solventless cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the B2B, Medical and Adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of concentrate products including Bubble Hash, Traditional Pressed Hash, Rosin and Dry Sift. With the recent acquisition of Embark Nano Inc. ("Nano", formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) Embark is preparing to launch the next generation of Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

It is Embark's mandate to pursue best in class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark Health Inc. is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com.

