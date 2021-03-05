TOKYO, Mar 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has determined the recipients of its 2020 "Best Innovation" awards, an in-house program to recognize activities that contribute to the conservation and protection of the global environment, and the lowering of environmental loads. The aim is to raise environmental awareness among corporate group employees and encourage further innovation.MHI Group has adopted the mission: "Integrate cutting-edge technology into expertise built up over many years to provide solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues and provide better lives." Going forward, through its business activities MHI aims to contribute to the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)(1), and the resolution of social issues(2).M501JAC series gas turbines with world-leading efficiency, enabling hydrogen utilizationMitsubishi Power, Ltd.The M501JAC series gas turbines have been developed based on the M501J gas turbine with the turbine inlet temperature of 1,600degC, world-first at the time, and the reliability of 99.5% after over one million hours of cumulative operating hours. M501JAC is a cutting-edge 1,650degC class large gas turbine that incorporates an enhanced air-cooled combustor--a world-first technology with outstanding performance and operability--as well as thicker thermal barrier coating (TBC), and a compressor with a 25:1 high pressure ratio. The M501JAC series has achieved the world-leading efficiency over 64% while providing a flexible operability such as a shorter start-up time. Gas turbine combined cycle power generation systems with M501JAC contribute to the stable power generation which is essential to global economic growth, and are also capable to meet global demands for decarbonization.Compact fuel gas supply module for environment-friendly LNG fuel shipsMitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.These modules are a key component of the system that supplies liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas for marine gas fuel engines, developed utilizing LNG and vaporized gas handling technologies accumulated from construction of LNG carriers. The modules comprise an LNG fuel tank and control system. The core components (such as the LNG vaporizer and gas compressor) are incorporated in a compact module with excellent operability and easy maintenance, contributing to optimal cargo space design and shortening the shipyard process, while also supporting safe navigation by allowing the control system to be customized to fit operation needs. Compared to conventional heavy oil, LNG allows for reductions in emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), and particulate matter (PM). A module and LNG fuel tank built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been installed in SAKURA LEADER, Japan's first LNG-fueled car carrier ship, currently in operation.MSV2 series of heat pump chillers with top-level energy efficiency and refrigerant with a lower environmental loadMitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd.The MSV2 series of air-cooled heat pump chillers utilize a refrigerant that helps curb global warming, while offering high efficiency and an industry-leading 70 horsepower (HP) model. This series incorporates the new "e-3D" scroll compressor with an improved scroll shape for the 3D scroll compressor--which compresses both vertically and horizontally--to achieve a significant reduction in leakage loss, and markedly improved efficiency at low loads. In addition, the adoption of a large fan, long bell mouth, and small-diameter hairpin in the air heat exchanger has achieved industry-leading energy-saving performance. Further, the use of the R32 refrigerant as an alternative to conventional refrigerants has reduced the unit's global warming potential (GWP) to approximately one-third from previous model, which combined with a 28% reduction in refrigerant charge volume results in a 77% lower CO2 conversion factor, contributing to reduction of the environmental load.Completion of first toroidal field coil for ITER (experimental fusion reactor)Nuclear Energy SystemsMHI have completed manufacture of the first toroidal field (TF) coil -the world's largest superconducting coil ever built for ITER (experimental fusion reactor) currently under construction in France. Nuclear fusion energy emits zero carbon dioxide (CO2), and because the lithium resource that provides the raw material for fusion fuels (deuterium and tritium) are virtually inexhaustible - they can be found or distilled from seawater, fusion energy is expected to be a sustainable energy source that will provide a ultimate solution to the world's environmental problem. The completion of the first TF coil is a major milestone forward for the start of ITER operation in 2025.Development and implementation of Eco-point System to encourage environmental practices- Received 2020 "Climate Change Action Environment Minister's Award" -MHI Power Engineering Co., Ltd.Reforestation project supported by donations from accumulated pointsThis in-house system converts environmental actions into points, assessed as the amount of CO2 reduction. Points are accumulated over a certain period through individual action and by department, providing a structure to compare and review the status of an environmental activity. Donations to environmental groups are made based on the number of points accumulated, and points are contributed back to individual employees. Employees stay motivated to continue environmental actions, and the company is able to assess and review activities in a visible way. This program conforms to the corporate philosophy of MHI Power Engineering and MHI Group seeking to achieve the UN SDGs.The "Best Innovation" program, held annually since fiscal 2003, is an internal program to recognize innovative new products, services, technologies, businesses, and environmental activities within MHI Group. A total of 16 awards were given this year, including the five environment-related projects presented here.Going forward, MHI Group will continue to pursue further technical innovations aimed at achieving the SDGs and resolving social issues, and by providing the world with better products and technologies, contribute to the realization of a more sustainable society.1The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 global goals and 169 targets adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 2015, intended to be achieved by the year 2030.2MHI Group designated five new items of materiality in 2020 as measures aimed at enhancing its enterprise value through resolution of social issues, and achieving growth over the longer term. About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.