Translation Services UK Translator: Leading Translation Services London Now Quotes Prices Within One Hour

Translation Services UK has announced that it is now equipped to quote prices within 1-Hour, making it one of the swiftest in the translation industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Leading Translation Services London announced yesterday that the company's much-awaited feature is live. The ability to quote prices for translation jobs within an hour significantly reduces the time businesses will need to decide. "Since Translation Services UK mainly works with businesses across a multitude of industries, the quick quote will help them make a decision sooner than they would otherwise have to." In today's business world, the ability to make a decision sooner than the competition can add a lot of value.

When most people think about getting a document translated, they often consider just using Google Translate. However, the problem with that approach is Google's AI isn't the best translator; also, verbatim translations read awfully, especially if a document was translated into a language like Arabic, where a single word could have multiple meanings depending on its context. AI translators, many of which are free, don't consider context, which is why the demand for good human translators is higher than it ever was before.

Companies like Translation Service UK employ hundreds of people, making it possible to translate dozens of documents across multiple languages possible.

Readers can find out more about Translation services UK by visiting the company's official website http://www.translationservicesuk.co.uk

"Our translation agency London has taken a unique approach to both how we translate documents and the speed at which we can quote a price. While quoting a price may often sound simple, it is for documents that are a couple of pages, but not when you have multiple documents, each with multiple pages. Also, the complexity of the documents needs to be factored into the quote. It will have to be translated by a professional who isn't just a native speaker but also who understands the complexity of that industry. All of these factors can make quoting a price a time consuming and complex process." Said a representative for Translation Services UK.

She added, "At present, we use a couple of different methods which allow us to quote a price within an hour regardless of the document type. Also, the price we quote is what you pay. All business owners and individuals need to do are send us the document, and we'll handle the rest."

The company employs over 500 fully certified and qualified translators, all of whom are native speakers and often fluent in multiple languages. The company brings together some of the most talented translators, making it possible to offer a comprehensive yet affordable service for businesses and individuals alike.

