The Annual Report 2020 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its strategy, business, governance and compensation, financial performance and risk, treasury and capital management, as well as on the regulatory and operating environment for the 2020 financial year.

It presents the fully audited results for the year ending 31 December 2020. UBS's (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) net profit attributable to shareholders for 2020 was USD 6,557 million and diluted earnings per share were USD 1.77, compared with unaudited net profit of USD 6,629 million published on 26 January 2021.

The Annual Report and associated disclosures are available at ubs.com/annualreporting. The Annual Report 2020 is filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F.

