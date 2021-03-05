ObsEva SA: ObsEva Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

-Yselty for uterine fibroids: US New Drug Application filing planned in Q2:21; European marketing approval anticipated in Q4:21-



-Yselty for endometriosis: Readout from Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 study expected in Q4:21-

-Ebopiprant: Phase 2b dose ranging study planned to initiate in Q4:21 based on positive Phase 2a proof of concept-

-Actively pursuing new indications and partnerships to maximize value of pipeline candidates-

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA - March 5, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

"2020 was a critical year for ObsEva as it marked the beginning of our transformation from a clinical stage company to one preparing for regulatory approvals and commercialization," said Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. "The clinical and regulatory achievements of 2020 provide a solid foundation upon which to prepare Yselty for market launch in uterine fibroids and further its development for endometriosis."

"Our accomplishments also provide the impetus for advancing ebopiprant for treatment of preterm labor into a Phase 2b dose ranging study later this year," continued Mr. O'Callaghan. "Given the potential for expedited approval for this program, we are already beginning planning for its regulatory submission and commercialization. And though we have recently extended our cash runway into Q2 2022, we remain focused on securing further sources of long-term funding as well as suitable commercialization partners. Given the very positive outlook for ObsEva, our entire team is excited about the coming year and what the long-term future holds."





Anticipated Milestones

ObsEva aims to achieve the following key clinical and regulatory objectives in 2021:

Pipeline Update

Yselty for Uterine Fibroids: ObsEva is developing Yselty, an oral GnRH receptor antagonist with the potential to treat more women thanks to its potential best-in-class efficacy, a favorable tolerability profile and unique, flexible dosing options for the treatment of uterine fibroids. Following the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) recent validation of the marketing authorization application (MAA), a major milestone toward making Yselty available in the E.U., the Company will continue to work closely with the EMA to achieve marketing approval, projected in Q4:2021. Meanwhile, the Company is also working to submit a U.S. New Drug Application (NDA), projected in Q2:2021, that will include the Week 76 post-treatment follow-up results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 (US only; n=574) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and US; n=535) clinical studies.





The EDELWEISS 3 trial in the EU is progressing as planned, with primary endpoint data expected in Q4:2021. The ongoing Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 study (Europe and US) was designed to enroll approximately 450 patients with endometriosis-associated pain, with a co-primary endpoint of response on both dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain. The study includes a 75 mg once-daily dose without hormonal ABT, and a 200 mg once-daily dose in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg E2 / 0.5mg NETA). Subjects who completed the initial six-month treatment period will have the option to enter a six-month treatment extension.



The EDELWEISS 3 trial in the EU is progressing as planned, with primary endpoint data expected in Q4:2021. The ongoing Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 study (Europe and US) was designed to enroll approximately 450 patients with endometriosis-associated pain, with a co-primary endpoint of response on both dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain. The study includes a 75 mg once-daily dose without hormonal ABT, and a 200 mg once-daily dose in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg E2 / 0.5mg NETA). Subjects who completed the initial six-month treatment period will have the option to enter a six-month treatment extension. Ebopiprant for Treatment of Preterm Labor: A key objective for 2021 will be to initiate a Phase 2b clinical study, which will build on the recently announced positive topline data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study by initiating a late-stage clinical development program. Based on the unmet need, ebopiprant's innovative mechanism of action and positive topline data regarding early clinical efficacy and safety in pregnant women with spontaneous preterm labor, and with no other known compound under development for this indication, the Company plans to discuss with European regulators a possible accelerated registration program based on a Phase 2b/3 adaptively designed trial .





A key objective for 2021 will be to initiate a Phase 2b clinical study, which will build on the recently announced positive topline data from the PROLONG Phase 2a proof-of-concept study by initiating a late-stage clinical development program. Based on the unmet need, ebopiprant's innovative mechanism of action and positive topline data regarding early clinical efficacy and safety in pregnant women with spontaneous preterm labor, and with no other known compound under development for this indication, the Company plans to discuss with European regulators a possible accelerated registration program based on a Phase 2b/3 adaptively designed trial Nolasiban for In Vitro Fertilization:ObsEva is also advancing nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, to improve live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization.





Financial Update

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2020, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $31.2 million, compared with $69.4 million as of December 31, 2019. In January and February 2021, ObsEva received additional net proceeds of $55.6 million from equity issuances via its At-The-Market (ATM) program and exercises of warrants that were issued in connection with ObsEva's underwritten equity offering completed in September 2020. ObsEva believes its available cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its planned operations (not including commercialization) into Q2:2022. The Company is actively exploring potential sources of non-dilutive or hybrid funding, including strategic partnerships and structured financing related to its further proposed development and commercialization efforts.

Net Loss: For the year ending December 31, 2020 was $83.0 million, or $1.67 per share, compared with a net loss of $108.8 million, or $2.49 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2019. Research and development expenses were $67.5 million and general and administrative expenses were $12.2 million for the full year 2020, compared with $88.1 million and $19.1 million, respectively, for the full year 2019. The net loss for 2020 included non-cash expenses of $6.5 million for stock-based compensation, compared with $11.9 million for 2019.

The full year 2020 financial report will be available in the financial reports section of the Company's website.

To access the financial reports section of the Company's website, please click [here].

To access the full year 2020 financial report directly, please click [here].





About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three-month period

ended December 31, Twelve-Month Period

Ended December 31, (in USD '000, except share and per share data) - unaudited 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income other than revenue 6 5 17 16 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development expenses (14,846) (17,539) (67,536) (88,053) General and administrative expenses (2,768) (2,751) (12,182) (19,058) Total operating expenses (17,614) (20,290) (79,718) (107,111) OPERATING LOSS (17,608) (20,285) (79,701) (107,095) Finance income 356 429 648 854 Finance expense (1,260) (874) (3,879) (2,482) NET LOSS BEFORE TAX (18,512) (20,730) (82,932) (108,723) Income tax expense (39) (16) (34) (67) NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (18,551) (20,746) (82,966) (108,790) Net loss per share Basic (0.32) (0.48) (1.67) (2.49) Diluted (0.32) (0.48) (1.67) (2.49) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 55,692,358 43,869,187 49,820,451 43,674,746 Other Comprehensive Income/(loss) Remeasurements on post-retirement benefit plans 982 (4,694) 982 (4,694) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (17,569) (25,442) (81,984) (113,484)







Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in USD '000) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 31,183 69,370 Other receivables 397 1,044 Prepaid expenses 5,388 4,359 Total current assets 36,968 74,773 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 1,425 2,042 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 151 245 Intangible assets 26,608 26,608 Other long-term assets 295 275 Total non-current assets 28,479 29,170 Total assets 65,447 103,943 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and current liabilities 10,760 8,432 Accrued expenses 10,248 10,418 Current lease liabilities 696 618 Total current liabilities 21,704 19,468 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 952 1,541 Non-current borrowings 25,300 24,917 Post-employment obligations 8,218 7,946 Other long-term liabilities 919 1,116 Total non-current liabilities 35,389 35,520 Shareholders' equity Share capital 4,574 3,499 Share premium 356,822 320,955 Reserves 26,353 21,912 Accumulated losses (379,395 ) (297,411) Total shareholders' equity 8,354 48,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 65,447 103,943

