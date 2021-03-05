MediaZest Plc - Notice of AGM and Financial Report

5 March 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Notice of AGM and Financial Report

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces that the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held as a closed meeting on 30 March 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2020 have been posted to shareholders and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com.

Coronavirus Update

The Board is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In these unprecedented times the health of the Company's shareholders, as well as its employees and customers, is the Company's highest priority. The AGM is an important event in the corporate calendar which is required by law to be held within a specified time period. The Board usually welcomes the opportunity to present and answer questions from shareholders in person. However, due to the current government guidance on social distancing and the prohibition on public gatherings, the Board is holding a closed meeting.

This does not change shareholders' ability to vote and the Board strongly recommends that shareholders should vote by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy (giving the chairman instructions on how to vote the shareholder's shares) by completing the proxy form sent today to shareholders, in accordance with the instructions printed on the form and return it to Share Registrars Limited at The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7DR in the pre-paid envelope enclosed or by scan and email to voting@shareregistrars.uk.com by no later than 10.00 amLondon time on 26 March 2021.

In addition, should a shareholder have a question that they would have raised at the AGM, the Company asks that they instead send their question in advance by email to info@mediazest.com by no later than Friday 26 March 2021.

The Directors will consider all questions received and where appropriate provide a written response which will be upload to the Company's website. Similar questions will be grouped together.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com