Swiss scientists have analyzed scenarios to predict the role of PV in the global energy mix by 2050 and have found that European entities expect a sharply higher compound annual growth rate than their Asian and North American counterparts. They also noted that the growth scenarios of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are more conservative than other predictions.Researchers at the University of Geneva have used a statistical learning framework to analyze 1,550 scenarios that describe what PV might achieve in terms of globally deployed volumes and generating capacity by 2050. "These ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...