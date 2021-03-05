Researchers at the University of South Australia are spearheading a national push to establish a stewardship scheme to manage the impacts of PV systems through their life cycle, as increasing numbers of decommissioned solar PV modules threaten a waste management nightmare.From pv magazine Australia Australia continues to demonstrate its appetite for solar, with data provided by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) showing more than 2.66 million rooftop solar power systems had been installed across the nation by the end of 2020, with a collective capacity of more than 10 GW. However, that rate of uptake ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...