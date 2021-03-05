Anzeige
Freitag, 05.03.2021
Halo Collective meldet 1.000% und den Startschuss zum nächsten Power-Event!
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Stuttgart
04.03.21
16:19 Uhr
0,290 Euro
+0,001
+0,35 %
05.03.2021
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary revenue for February 2021

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for February 2021 comprises EUR 1.3 million and is lower by EUR 0.8 million or by 38.1 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for the two months of 2021 comprises EUR 3.6 million and is lower by 12.2 % compared to the same period of 2020.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's Klaipeda LNG terminal for February 2021 comprises EUR 2.7 million (during the same month of 2020 - EUR 3.6 million). Klaipeda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipeda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipeda LNG terminal for the two months of 2021 decreased by 25.3 % compared to the same period of 2020. The main reasons for the lower revenue are both due to lower regasification volumes during first two months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, and because of proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based onthe surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's commercial LNG activity for February 2021 comprises EUR 0.2 million and is lower by EUR 0.1 million or by 33.3 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue is higher due to the decrease in consultations of business development projects compared to the same period of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's commercial LNG activity for the two months of 2021 comprises EUR 0.5 million.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for January-February 2021 amounts to EUR 10.0 million and is lower by 20.6 % compared to the same period of 2020 - EUR 12.6 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

FebruaryJanuary - February
20212020Change20212020Change
Oil terminals activity 1.3 2.1 -38.1% 3.6 4.1 -12.2%
LNG terminal activity 2.7 3.6 -25.0% 5.9 7.9 -25.3%
Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.3 -33.3% 0.5 0.6 -16.7%
Total 4.2 6.0 -30.0% 10.0 12.6 -20.6%


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
