Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective meldet 1.000% und den Startschuss zum nächsten Power-Event!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9GA ISIN: CH0011432447 Ticker-Symbol: PK5 
Lang & Schwarz
05.03.21
08:39 Uhr
40,890 Euro
+0,020
+0,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,40041,38008:40
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2021 | 08:08
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN): Derazantinib Spearheads Oncology Portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Basilea has successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market. Lead product Cresemba continues to benefit from ongoing launches by multiple partners including Astellas (US) and Pfizer (ex-US). Longer-term value creation is dependent on crystallising the mid-/late-stage oncology portfolio. Three ongoing Phase II trials (FIDES-01/02/03) will define lead R&D asset derazantinib's utility in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA; bile duct cancer), urothelial cancer and gastric cancer. Lisavanbulin, a unique, internally developed asset, has progressed into a proof-of-concept Phase II biomarker-driven trial in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) (interim results expected H221). Our forecast profitability in 2022 is dependent on the late-stage clinical development strategy for derazantinib and lisavanbulin. We value Basilea at CHF1.17bn or CHF99 per share.

Our valuation is CHF1.17bn or CHF99 per share, from CHF1.14bn or CHF106 per share. We have made minor adjustments to the model and increased the probability of success for lisavanbulin to 35% from 20%, and derazantinib to 50% from 40%, reflecting pipeline progression and encouraging data readouts. Our core underlying assumptions are unchanged. Our valuation reflects CHF77.9m net debt at 31 December 2020, excluding the gross CHF45.75m post-period capital raise.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633450/Basilea-Pharmaceutica-BSLN-Derazantinib-Spearheads-Oncology-Portfolio

BASILEA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.