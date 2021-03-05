Scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer ISE developed a model to simulate different setups for screen printing in solar cell metallization. The model provides a comparable 'screen utility index' value that can predict the usefulness of different architectures in the printing equipment in relation to the properties of a given silver paste. The approach, says Fraunhofer, will assist the PV industry in reducing the amounts of silver needed in silicon cell manufacturing.Despite significant progress in reducing demand for the precious metal, silver continues to account for a significant chunk of the ...

