Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2020 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2020) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Publications / 2021 Publications" section.

The full 2020 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2021.

Attachment

  • Availability Annual Report 2020 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe45438f-83d0-479f-9f44-d98d56c710bd)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
