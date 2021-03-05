Regulatory News:

As part of Apollo's1 sale of a 9% stake in Verallia (Paris:VRLA) by way of a private placement with accelerated book building, Verallia has bought back on March 5th, 2021 2.1 million of its shares at a unit price of 28.75 euros. The settlement of the transaction will take place on March 9th, 2021. This 60 million euro transaction is financed with the Group's liquidity2 (1,080 million euros as at December 31st, 2020) and is carried out as part of the share buyback program authorized pursuant to the 11th resolution approved by the shareholders' general meeting held on June 10th, 2020.

The shares will be used by the Group to meet future employee share ownership program and long-term incentive plans. As announced during its ESG strategy presentation on January 21st, 2021, the Group aims to reach an employee-ownership stake of 5% of Verallia' share capital by 2025 and this share buyback aims at preventing any dilutive impact arising therefrom.

About Verallia At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com

1 Through Horizon Investment Holdings S.à. r.l., a company owned by Horizon Parent Holdings S.à. r.l., which is owned by AIF VIII Euro Leverage, L.P., an investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

2 Calculated as the Cash Undrawn Revolving Credit Facilities Outstanding Commercial Papers.

