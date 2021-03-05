Ericsson Annual Report 2020 published

- Annual Report 2020 available for download and printed version available for order

- The Annual Report 2020 publication consists of Ericsson's Financial report 2020, the Corporate Governance Report 2020, the Remuneration Report 2020 and the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report 2020

- Ericsson also publishes Ericsson 2020 in review, including highlights of 2020, which is available for download

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual Report 2020 is now available to download from the Ericsson web site: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports/ar-and-in-review-2020

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2020 can be ordered by filling in the form on this page: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/order-annual-report

Ericsson Annual Report publication 2020 consists of the following four sections:

The Financial Report 2020 includes business and strategy descriptions, comments from the President and CEO and the Board Chair, the Board of Directors' report, the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and notes to the financial statements.

In addition to the Annual Report 2020, Ericsson is also publishing Ericsson 2020 in review which includes highlights of 2020, comments from the President and CEO, the strategy, financial targets, information about Ericsson's segments and market areas as well as other parts of the business and market. For more details, please download Ericsson 2020 in review here: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports/ar-and-in-review-2020

For further information, please visit the Investor Relations pages: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

