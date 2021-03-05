Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
05.03.21
08:04 Uhr
5,250 Euro
-0,150
-2,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.03.2021 | 09:04
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

PR Newswire

London, March 4

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2021:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:5,117%
Interest amount due:ZAR 4 542 213.70
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:5,317%
Interest amount due:ZAR 6 817 413.70
Interest period:11 December 2020 to 10 March 2021
Payment date:11 March 2021
Date convention:Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

5 March 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.