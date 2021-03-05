AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2021:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 5,117% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 542 213.70 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 5,317% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 817 413.70 Interest period: 11 December 2020 to 10 March 2021 Payment date: 11 March 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

5 March 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)