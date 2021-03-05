Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with an investment consortium (the "EU Investors") carrying on businesses in Spain and Germany. The EU Investors are associated with Spanish agricultural products for the European Union ("EU") market, German brands, and global consulting.

Under the agreement, which was signed on March 1, 2021, Sweet Earth and the EU Investors, (the "Partners") will create a joint venture (the "JV") to sell the Company's products online and through retail outlets. Work on a German online shopping portal has already commenced. In addition, the EU investors will sell Sweet Earth Products on its shopping portal, along with other CBD products.

According to the European Business1 review over the next five years, the global CBD industry is projected to accelerate to $23.6 billion, while the European CBD market is set to rise by 400 percent. However, there are also clear differences between acceptable EU and acceptable North American products.

In order to facilitate smooth importation into Germany, the Company will bulk manufacturer Sweet Earth Hemp Products in the United States. Upon importation into the EU, the Partners will bring the hemp products to its Hamburg facility, where products will be blended with EU-approved CBD, packaged, and sold under the Sweet Earth CBD brand online and through retail. The Partners will work towards garnering EU-based credit card acceptance for online purchases and developing websites in multiple languages and jurisdictions within the European Community.

Initial shipments of products will commence in lots of approximately 1000 products and will be the following:

Sweet Earth Organic CBD Hydration Cream

Sweet Earth Organic CBD Lip Balm

Sweet Earth CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

Sweet Earth Organic CBD Salve

The Company will continue to provide updates on the joint venture and launch of its European portals.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website:https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

