In January, India's cumulative PV capacity reached 38.8 GW. This was enough to surpass wind and make solar the first renewable energy source in the country.From pv magazine India The installed solar capacity in India has overtaken wind to emerge as the nation's top renewable energy producer as of January 2021, according to a report by data analytics company GlobalData. Solar PV, including ground-mounted and rooftop, reached 38.8 GW in January, compared to 38.7 GW of wind, as per the report, which quoted figures from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The report expects solar PV to maintain ...

