Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
05.03.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Nordic: Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Modern Times Group MTG AB

Stockholm, March 5, 2021 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that Modern Times Group MTG AB ("MTG" or the "Company") has breached the
rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to
pay a fine of two annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that MTG has breached item 3.1 of the
Rulebook as inside information from the Company's annual financial statement
2019 was accessible on the Company's website before the information was
disclosed through a press release in accordance with Article 17 of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and the associated implementing regulation. 

The Disciplinary Committee notes that the approach that appears to have been
used to access the information on the Company's website has been applied in
several previous cases and that the Exchange, to avoid information leakages,
repeatedly has called on issuers to review systems and procedures for the
publication of financial reports on their websites. Against this background,
the Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation and
orders the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021



About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The fines that may be imposed range from one to 15 annual
fees. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or
debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are
attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The
Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 



Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Company Director
Joakim Strid, Company Director Stefan Erneholm, Company Director Anders
Oscarsson, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Company Director Jack Junel, MBA Ragnar
Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante
Forsberg, Lawyer Erik Sjöman and Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

+46 (8) 4056135

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
