Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUHR ISIN: NO0010365521 Ticker-Symbol: GR8 
Tradegate
05.03.21
12:54 Uhr
8,490 Euro
+0,080
+0,95 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4508,50013:03
8,4708,47513:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2021 | 10:22
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grieg Seafood ASA: Completion of demerger of Ystholmen Felles AS - Notifiable trade

The General Meetings of Ystholmen Felles AS, org.no. 921 021 135, and Kvasshøgdi AS, org.no. 921 020 961 have both resolved to complete the demerger in accordance with the demerger agreement notified to Oslo Børs on 30 December 2020. Upon completion of the demerger, 500,000 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA will be transferred from Ystholmen Felles AS to Kvasshøgdi AS. The creditor deadline has expired without any objections having been received. The completion of the demerger has therefore been reported to The Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and the demerger was effective from 4 March 2021, when it was registered in The Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

When the demerger enters into force, Per Grieg jr. and the other shareholders of Ystholmen Felles AS will indirectly own 2,428,197 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA. In addition, Per Grieg jr. will through his ownership of Kvasshøgdi AS, own 996,772 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

For further information:
Per Grieg jr.
Chairman of the board Grieg Seafood ASA
M: +47 908 31 648
per.grieg@grieg.no

Atle Harald Sandtorv
CFO Grieg Seafood ASA
M: +47 908 45 252
atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com
GRIEG SEAFOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.